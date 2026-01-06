Suraj Estate's One Business Bay project clocks gross bookings of Rs 200 crore

Suraj Estate Developers said that its landmark commercial project One Business Bay, which was launched in mid-November 2025, has recorded gross bookings of Rs 200 crore till date.

The company has achieved a sale of an area of 40,000 square feet within 45 days of the launch of the project, which translates to a GDV of Rs 200 crore out of the total esmated project GDV of Rs 1,200 crore.

One Business Bay project, with a sale area of 2.09 lakhs square feet, is being developed on freehold land parcels admeasuring 0.75 acres and is well-connected to Senapati Bapat Marg.

Designed by Architect Hafeez Contractor, One Business Bay has been designed as a complete ecosystem that can accommodate 182 premium business office units. Encouraged by early traction at One Business Bay, the company is selectively evaluating similar opportunities for commercial projects within the South-Central Mumbai micro-market. Rahul Thomas, whole-time director, Suraj Estate Developers, said: The initial soles momentum at One Business Bay validates our decision to expand into the commercial segment. Our continued focus on commercial real estate is a natural progression, backed by decades of development experience in South Central Mumbai and a strong understanding of this micro-market. Suraj Estate Developers develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in South Central Mumbai region. The company has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel.