Awfis Space Solutions CFO Ravi Dugar resigns

Awfis Space Solutions announced the resignation of Ravi Dugar from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue better career opportunities.

The companys board has appointed Sumit Rochlani as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), key managerial personnel, and senior managerial personnel, with effect from 3 February 2026.

Rochlani brings over 14 years of experience in finance and is a Chartered Accountant, having qualified from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 2009. He has expertise across audit, controllership, financial planning & analysis (FP&A), corporate finance, and indirect taxation.

Awfis Space Solutions is India's largest and first listed flexible workspace solutions provider of modern workspaces. The company enables small and large corporates to seamlessly book and utilize workspaces as per their requirements and convenience.