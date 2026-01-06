Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Awfis Space Solutions CFO Ravi Dugar resigns

Awfis Space Solutions CFO Ravi Dugar resigns

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Awfis Space Solutions announced the resignation of Ravi Dugar from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue better career opportunities.

The companys board has appointed Sumit Rochlani as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), key managerial personnel, and senior managerial personnel, with effect from 3 February 2026.

Rochlani brings over 14 years of experience in finance and is a Chartered Accountant, having qualified from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 2009. He has expertise across audit, controllership, financial planning & analysis (FP&A), corporate finance, and indirect taxation.

Awfis Space Solutions is India's largest and first listed flexible workspace solutions provider of modern workspaces. The company enables small and large corporates to seamlessly book and utilize workspaces as per their requirements and convenience.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 58.7% to Rs 15.97 crore, despite a 25.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 366.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Awfis Space Solutions shed 0.73% to Rs 483.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

