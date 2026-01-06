Suraj Estate records strong sales momentum for 'One Business Bay' project

One Business Bay project with a sale area of 2.09 lakhs sq is being developed on freehold land parcels admeasuring 0.75 acres and is well-connected to Senapati Bapat Marg thereby enabling the company to scale its commercial footprint to cater to the demand for high-quality Grade-A offices enjoying strong connectivity mee ng with Gold LEED standards.
The project comprises of 2 levels of basement, a double-height grand entrance lobby, 8 levels of podium parking, double height E-Deck level (approx. 28 feet height) and 15 office floors having floor to floor height of 14 feet. It features multiple destination-controlled high speed elevators an intelligent system. Each office floor houses 11 to 15 business units, catering to a diverse mix of corporates and other entities. All these features work together combining efficiency, design sophistication, and functionality.
