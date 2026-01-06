Suraj Estate records strong sales momentum for 'One Business Bay' project

Suraj Estate Developers announced a strong sales for its landmark commercial project, One Business Bay, launched in mid November 2025. The company has achieved a sale of an area of 40,000 sq. ft. within 45 days of the launch of the project which translates to a GDV of Rs 200 crore out of the total estimated project GDV of Rs 1,200 crore. One Business Bay's strong sales momentum reflects the strong demand for ownership-led office spaces in South Central Mumbai.

One Business Bay project with a sale area of 2.09 lakhs sq is being developed on freehold land parcels admeasuring 0.75 acres and is well-connected to Senapati Bapat Marg thereby enabling the company to scale its commercial footprint to cater to the demand for high-quality Grade-A offices enjoying strong connectivity mee ng with Gold LEED standards.