Shares of Algoquant Fintech list on NSE

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Effective 05 January 2026

Algoquant Fintech commenced trading of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) from 05 January 2026. This marks a significant milestone, establishing dual listing on both NSE and BSE, and is expected to enhance liquidity, visibility, and accessibility for investors.

The company's entire issued, subscribed, and fully paid-up equity share capital of 28,10,96,028 shares has been admitted for trading on the NSE's Capital Market segment.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

