Shares of Algoquant Fintech list on NSE

Effective 05 January 2026

Algoquant Fintech commenced trading of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) from 05 January 2026. This marks a significant milestone, establishing dual listing on both NSE and BSE, and is expected to enhance liquidity, visibility, and accessibility for investors.

The company's entire issued, subscribed, and fully paid-up equity share capital of 28,10,96,028 shares has been admitted for trading on the NSE's Capital Market segment.

