Tata Motors PV skid as cyber incident & tariffs dent JLR Q3 volumes

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) declined 2.52% to Rs 364.10 after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)'s Q3 volumes were impacted by a cyber incident and US tariffs, leading to sharp year-on-year and sequential declines in both wholesale and retail sales.

JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Wholesale volumes for the third quarter were 59,200 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV (CJLR) ), down 43.3% YoY and down 10.6% QoQ. wholesale declined across all the regions, with the UK down 0.9%, North America down 64.4%, Europe down 47.6%, China down 46.0 %, MENA down 8.5% and Overseas down 50.4%. The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models accounted for 74.3% of total wholesale volumes in Q3 FY26, up from 70.3% in Q3 FY25 and down from 76.7% in the prior quarter.

Retail sales stood at 79,600 units (including CJLR ) in Q3 FY26, marking a decline of 25.1% YoY and 6.7% QoQ. Retail volumes were lower across all key markets in Q3 FY26, comprising the UK which was down 13.3%, North America down 37.7%, Europe down 26.9%, China down 18.4%, MENA down 18.7% and Overseas down 14.1%. The company said that production returned to normal levels only by mid-November post the cyber incident. Due to this and also the time required to distribute vehicles globally once produced, wholesale and retail volumes reduced on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis. In addition, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and incremental US tariffs impacting JLRs US exports, continued to impact volumes.