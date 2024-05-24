Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 23.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 23.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 10.30% to Rs 92.09 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 23.52% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.30% to Rs 92.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.23% to Rs 28.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 344.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales92.09102.67 -10 344.68284.98 21 OPM %11.8713.88 -14.7616.97 - PBDT10.3513.25 -22 48.1544.66 8 PBT8.1010.80 -25 39.2035.72 10 NP5.827.61 -24 28.9326.01 11

