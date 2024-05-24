QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit declines 1.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 32.29 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 1.91% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 32.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.07% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 122.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

