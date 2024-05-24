Home / Markets / Capital Market News / QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit declines 1.91% in the March 2024 quarter

QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit declines 1.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 32.29 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 1.91% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 32.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.07% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.39% to Rs 122.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.2931.37 3 122.13104.04 17 OPM %12.2310.11 -15.0210.89 - PBDT3.072.71 13 15.679.78 60 PBT2.192.34 -6 12.238.71 40 NP1.541.57 -2 9.006.38 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit declines 2.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Apollo Hospital drops after Advent deal

Hospital stocks plummet as SC threatens price controls

Healthcare shares slide

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 43.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amraworld Agrico reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 548.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Fedders Electric &amp; Engineering standalone net profit declines 23.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story