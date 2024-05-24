Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 22.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Toners &amp; Developers standalone net profit rises 22.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 42.79 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 22.27% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 42.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.65% to Rs 26.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 156.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.7943.01 -1 156.75155.17 1 OPM %21.1025.23 -21.3522.19 - PBDT10.9112.11 -10 39.4638.01 4 PBT9.5010.77 -12 34.0534.09 0 NP8.627.05 22 26.1426.31 -1

