Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 28.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.43% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 28.26% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.43% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.387.0036.9957.574.364.332.251.851.771.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp