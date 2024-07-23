Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 28.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 28.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 37.43% to Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 28.26% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.43% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.387.00 -37 OPM %36.9957.57 -PBDT4.364.33 1 PBT2.251.85 22 NP1.771.38 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024 hikes LTCG tax rate to 12.5%, STCG to 20%, STT on F&O also up

Budget 2024-2025: Long-term capital gains tax increased to 12.5% from 10%

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 600 pts; IRFC, NIACL, NHPC drop up to 7%

Well-focused Budget 2024 with special development thrust: Madan Sabnavis

Budget 2024 LIVE news: Relief for salaried employees, FM revises tax slabs under new regime

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story