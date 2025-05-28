Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 16.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 21.47 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 16.82% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.27% to Rs 11.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.52% to Rs 35.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

21.4721.0835.6372.0139.5949.4839.7753.558.9310.1815.7338.038.8010.3015.2937.666.535.5911.0427.79

