Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 59.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 8.49 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance declined 59.13% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 35.20% to Rs 10.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 32.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content