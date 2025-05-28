Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 59.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 8.49 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 59.13% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.20% to Rs 10.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 32.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.4910.9332.7137.3389.8762.8587.9581.783.834.1713.5419.323.694.0512.9918.781.413.4510.4216.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News