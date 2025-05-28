V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 78.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.39% to Rs 498.51 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail rose 78.89% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.39% to Rs 498.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.01% to Rs 72.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.80% to Rs 1884.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1164.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

