Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 78.89% in the March 2025 quarter

V2 Retail consolidated net profit rises 78.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 68.39% to Rs 498.51 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail rose 78.89% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.39% to Rs 498.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 296.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.01% to Rs 72.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.80% to Rs 1884.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1164.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales498.51296.04 68 1884.501164.73 62 OPM %11.6010.61 -13.6812.69 - PBDT38.2819.52 96 196.87108.09 82 PBT10.350.05 20600 98.2231.37 213 NP6.443.60 79 72.0327.81 159

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 59.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ladam Affordable Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SEAMEC consolidated net profit declines 18.40% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story