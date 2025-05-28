Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.46% to Rs 49.73 crore

Net profit of Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure reported to Rs 52.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.46% to Rs 49.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 55.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.96% to Rs 84.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

49.7322.6684.8653.0546.174.2433.14-11.14100.48-0.97105.04-6.12100.09-1.50103.21-8.4952.85-15.2355.98-22.22

