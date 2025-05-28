Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shraddha Prime Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.91% to Rs 48.14 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects reported to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.91% to Rs 48.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 277.34% to Rs 24.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.63% to Rs 155.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales48.1430.68 57 155.5883.81 86 OPM %17.03-25.55 -19.6311.57 - PBDT9.35-6.95 LP 35.0110.69 228 PBT9.33-6.96 LP 34.9510.64 228 NP6.69-6.57 LP 24.646.53 277

