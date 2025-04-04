Surya Roshni gains after bagging order for supplying coated pipes from GAIL India

Surya Roshni rose 1.02% to Rs 266.15 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 116.15 crore from GAIL India for supplying coated pipes.

As per the terms of the contract, the company will supply coated pipes with the specifications HFW 355.60 X 8.7 and 10.3 WT, GR X-70 PSL-2.

HFW (high-frequency welded) steel pipes are a type of electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe. HFW pipes are created using high-frequency current, which enhances the welding process and the overall quality of the weld seam.

Surya Roshni is a diversified Indian company with a strong presence in the steel pipes & strips and lighting & consumer durables businesses. The company has grown to become the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and a major exporter of ERW pipes. In addition to steel products, Surya Roshni offers a wide range of lighting solutions, including conventional and LED lighting, as well as consumer durables like fans and home appliances.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 0.22% to Rs 89.90 crore on a 3.60% rise in revenue to Rs 1,867.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News