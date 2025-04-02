Surya Roshni's steel pipe & strips divions registers sales volume of 1,00,239 MT in March'25

Surya Roshni said that its Steel pipes and Strips Segment has recorded monthly sales volume of 1,00,239 MT recorded in March 2025.

This, coupled with remarkable volume growth in Lighting and Consumer Durables segment, has resulted in the company recording its ever highest monthly revenue during the period under review.

Further, Steel Pipes and Strips Segment also recorded volume of 2.59 lakh MT in Q4 FY25.

"With a focus on executing capex projects and leveraging favourable trade conditions, we remain well-positioned to drive growth and value creation in the Steel Pipe business and remain optimistic for coming quarters, driven by a robust order pipeline in the professional lighting segment and sustained demand in consumer durables, the company said in a statement.

Surya Roshni is a diversified Indian company with a strong presence in the steel pipes & strips and lighting & consumer durables businesses. The company has grown to become the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and a major exporter of ERW pipes. In addition to steel products, Surya Roshni offers a wide range of lighting solutions, including conventional and LED lighting, as well as consumer durables like fans and home appliances.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 0.22% to Rs 89.90 crore on a 3.60% rise in revenue to Rs 1,867.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.42% to currently trade at Rs 253.40 on the BSE.

