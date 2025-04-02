Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Quess Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 47.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Central Bank of India, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 April 2025.

Quess Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 47.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.01% to Rs.680.05. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 8.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.99% to Rs.706.25. Volumes stood at 91003 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India saw volume of 479.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73.25 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.49% to Rs.37.39. Volumes stood at 120.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 4.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75204 shares. The stock gained 6.57% to Rs.1,883.75. Volumes stood at 40058 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 74.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.64% to Rs.810.25. Volumes stood at 14.92 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

