Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2025.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd crashed 10.18% to Rs 485.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9736 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 3036.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6252 shares in the past one month. Pitti Engineering Ltd tumbled 7.11% to Rs 963.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2767 shares in the past one month. Lodha Developers Ltd fell 6.98% to Rs 1342.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22490 shares in the past one month.