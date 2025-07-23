Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2025.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd crashed 10.18% to Rs 485.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9736 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 3036.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6252 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd tumbled 7.11% to Rs 963.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2767 shares in the past one month.

Lodha Developers Ltd fell 6.98% to Rs 1342.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22490 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd shed 6.48% to Rs 1462.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32922 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

