AB Real Estate slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Aditya Birla Real Estate slipped 5.19% to Rs 2,024.20 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.47 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 7.78 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income decreased 56.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 157.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

During Q1 FY26, the firm recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 53.10 crore as against a profit before tax of Rs 22.43 crore in Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from real estate income stood at Rs 130.26 crore (down 60.99% YoY), while revenue from others stood at Rs 14.08 crore (down 7.19% YoY) during the period under review.