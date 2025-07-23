AB Real Estate slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Aditya Birla Real Estate slipped 5.19% to Rs 2,024.20 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.47 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 7.78 crore in Q1 FY25.Total income decreased 56.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 157.41 crore in Q1 FY26.
During Q1 FY26, the firm recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 53.10 crore as against a profit before tax of Rs 22.43 crore in Q1 FY25.
On the segmental front, revenue from real estate income stood at Rs 130.26 crore (down 60.99% YoY), while revenue from others stood at Rs 14.08 crore (down 7.19% YoY) during the period under review.
Total expenses jumped 18.39% YoY to Rs 84.60 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development costs stood at Rs 2.51 crore (up 22.44% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 6.46 crore (up 17.45% YoY) during the period under review.
Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app