Sky Gold Q1 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Sky Gold and Diamonds reported 105.32% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.59 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 21.23 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 56.45% to Rs 1,13,123.66 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 58.87 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 106.92% increase from Rs 28.45 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 54.74% YoY to Rs 1,076.71 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,182.69 crore (up 72.96% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 11.98 crore (up 150.10% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 13.27 crore (up 65.87% YoY) during the period under review.