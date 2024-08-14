Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 76.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aug 14 2024
Sales decline 14.90% to Rs 50.25 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 76.54% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.90% to Rs 50.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.2559.05 -15 OPM %5.696.74 -PBDT1.812.56 -29 PBT0.251.00 -75 NP0.190.81 -77

