Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 76.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.90% to Rs 50.25 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 76.54% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.90% to Rs 50.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.2559.055.696.741.812.560.251.000.190.81

