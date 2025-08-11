Haryana Capfin standalone net profit declines 78.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.24% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin declined 78.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.24% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.230.4221.7459.520.050.250.050.250.040.19

