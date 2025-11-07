Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 33.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.46% to Rs 519.66 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 33.00% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.46% to Rs 519.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 507.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.519.66507.2042.5143.3639.3060.1539.3060.1530.4145.39

