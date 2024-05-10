Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 56.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 56.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 34.97% to Rs 444.66 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank rose 56.36% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.97% to Rs 444.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 177.94% to Rs 215.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 34.22% to Rs 1588.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1183.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income444.66329.44 35 1588.701183.68 34 OPM %42.5841.16 -43.7237.22 - PBDT80.1750.23 60 287.57100.86 185 PBT80.1750.23 60 287.57100.86 185 NP60.8438.91 56 215.9677.70 178

