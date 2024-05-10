TVS Electronics standalone net profit declines 62.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 97.04 crore

Net profit of TVS Electronics declined 62.25% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 97.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.16% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 365.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 352.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

97.0485.05365.64352.842.683.722.605.613.032.8610.1919.94-0.092.13-0.6812.840.571.510.279.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News