TVS Electronics standalone net profit declines 62.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 14.10% to Rs 97.04 crore

Net profit of TVS Electronics declined 62.25% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 97.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.16% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 365.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 352.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.0485.05 14 365.64352.84 4 OPM %2.683.72 -2.605.61 - PBDT3.032.86 6 10.1919.94 -49 PBT-0.092.13 PL -0.6812.84 PL NP0.571.51 -62 0.279.52 -97

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

