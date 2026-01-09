Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 49.67, down 2.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.62% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.67, down 2.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 3.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 557.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 435.16 lakh shares in last one month.