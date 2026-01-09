Mahanagar Gas Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Mahanagar Gas Ltd has lost around 5.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.67 lakh shares in last one month.