Suzlon Energy Ltd Falls 2.23%

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd has lost 2.34% over last one month compared to 7.63% fall in BSE Power index and 2.63% drop in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd lost 2.23% today to trade at Rs 63.88. The BSE Power index is down 0.15% to quote at 7020.63. The index is down 7.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd decreased 0.75% and ABB India Ltd lost 0.54% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 19.09 % over last one year compared to the 10.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has lost 2.34% over last one month compared to 7.63% fall in BSE Power index and 2.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.28 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58.72 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 86.04 on 12 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on 14 Mar 2024.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

