Suzlon Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 54.42, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.36% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% fall in NIFTY and a 17.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.42, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22448.75. The Sensex is at 74027.95, down 0%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has added around 6.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31535.3, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 262.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 609.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 185.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

