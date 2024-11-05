Stock Alert: IRCTC, Gland Pharma, Tilaknagar Inds, Bata India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, GAIL India, PB Fintech, Oil India, Berger Paints, eClerx Services, Manappuram Finance, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Aptus Value Housing Finance, CCL Products, Fortis Malar Hospitals, JK Tyre, Max Healthcare Institute, Raymond Lifestyle, SJVN, Sundram Fasteners, Timken India, Triveni Engineering, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Wonderla Holidays will release September quarter earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported 4.5% increase in consolidated profit to Rs 307.9 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.7crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue jumped 7.2% YoY to Rs 1064 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 992.4 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Dhampur Bio Organics reported net loss of Rs 23.4 crore during the quarter as compared with net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue fell 4.8% YoY to Rs 633.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit jumped 57.2% YoY to Rs 58.2 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 37 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue increased 5.8% to Rs 374.9 crore in Q2 FY25 as compare with Rs 354.4 crore in Q2 FY24.

Gland Pharmas consolidated net profit declined 15.7% to Rs 163.5 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 194.1 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 2.4% YoY to Rs 1405.8 crore in Q2 FY24.

Bata Indias consolidated net profit jumped 53% to Rs 52 crore on 2.2% increase in revenue to Rs 837.1 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Raymonds consolidated net profit zoomed 112% to Rs 59.01 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 27.8 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue surged 122.2% YoY to Rs 1,044.7 crore during the quarter.

