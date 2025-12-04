Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Svatantra Microfin Pvt declined 9.57% to Rs 48.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 436.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 437.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.436.07437.5942.2350.8468.9275.1065.2371.9148.4753.60

