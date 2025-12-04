Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 88.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 88.88% to Rs 66.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 516.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 412.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.516.01412.5136.1232.60100.8857.4289.6147.5866.7535.34

