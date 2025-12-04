Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 16.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Jhajjar Power rose 16.75% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 975.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1008.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.975.701008.9014.4913.91119.70110.4066.4056.9048.8041.80

