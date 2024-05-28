Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of SW Investments reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.100.10 0 OPM %-200.00-500.00 --20.00-50.00 - PBDT00 0 0.040.04 0 PBT00 0 0.040.04 0 NP0.010 0 0.050.03 67

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

