Swan Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

L&T Finance Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd and Sanghvi Movers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 November 2025.

Swan Corp Ltd spiked 8.86% to Rs 473.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65745 shares in the past one month.

L&T Finance Ltd soared 7.10% to Rs 294.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd surged 5.39% to Rs 545.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11915 shares in the past one month. Aarti Industries Ltd rose 4.90% to Rs 409.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34043 shares in the past one month. Sanghvi Movers Ltd gained 4.82% to Rs 388.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19539 shares in the past one month.