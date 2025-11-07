Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Industries jumps as Q2 profit doubles

Aarti Industries jumps as Q2 profit doubles

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aarti Industries (AIL) surged 5% to Rs 410.20 after delivering a robust Q2 FY26 performance marked by sharp improvements in profitability and operational efficiency.

Revenue rose 26% year-on-year and 21% sequentially to Rs 2,250 crore, supported by higher volumesespecially in the energy segment, which jumped 118% YoY and 48% QoQ. Non-energy volumes also rose 17% YoY and 15% QoQ, benefiting from improved demand and realisation of deferred bulk shipments from Q1.

EBITDA climbed 44% YoY and 36% QoQ to Rs 291 crore, reflecting improved capacity utilisation, better cost optimisation, and the benefits of scale. Profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled, surging 102% YoY and 150% sequentially to Rs 106 crore, driven by stronger operating leverage, lower costs, and exceptional income of Rs 29 crore related to favourable tax orders.

Margins, however, remain under pressure due to elevated input prices and U.S. trade restrictions affecting select product lines such as dyes and polymers. The company reported CAPEX of Rs 267 crore during the quarter, with FY26 spending expected to remain below Rs 1,000 crore, underscoring AILs focus on disciplined capital deployment.

With raw material prices stabilising and logistics costs easing, AIL expects a steady improvement in operating margins through FY27. The company anticipates growth to be driven by new capacity ramp-ups, product diversification, and expanding global partnerships.

AIL reaffirmed its growth outlook, targeting EBITDA between Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 2,200 crore by FY28, driven by consistent volume growth supported by capacity expansion, operating leverage, and cost optimisation initiatives. The company expects capex of around Rs 1,000 crore in FY26 and aims to maintain a Debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.5x with a return on capital employed (ROCE) above 15%, underscoring its focus on sustainable and efficient growth over the next three years.

AIL is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL secures Rs 6,650-cr NTPC order for Odisha power project

India witnessing fundamental shift in how Indian households save and invest

Contents of Offer Document summary will be further rationalized for IPO bound companies says SEBI Chair

Nifty trades below 25,450 mark; IT shares drop

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story