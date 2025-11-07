Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL secures Rs 6,650-cr NTPC order for Odisha power project

BHEL secures Rs 6,650-cr NTPC order for Odisha power project

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced that it has received an order worth over Rs 6,650 crore from NTPC for the execution of an EPC package at the Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Sundargarh district, Odisha.

The Notification of Award (NoA) was received on 6 November 2025 and the order covers the design, engineering, supply of equipment, erection and commissioning, and associated civil works for the 1x800 MW supercritical thermal power unit.

According to the company, the completion of facilities (COF) is expected within 48 months from the date of the Notification of Award.

Whether the promoter/ promoter group / group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s)? If yes, nature of interest and details thereof; Reply: Both organizations are Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). Whether the order(s)/contract(s) would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at arms length. Reply: No

BHEL clarified that both the company and NTPC are Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India. The companys consolidated net profit surged 253.17% to Rs 374.89 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 106.15 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 14.06% year on year to Rs 7,511.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. The scrip rose 0.58% to Rs 261.45 on the BSE.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes. The company reported 130.25% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.59 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 38.04 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 21.52% YoY to Rs 612.29 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. The scrip shed 0.63% to Rs 324.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

