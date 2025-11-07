DAM Capital Advisors spurts as PAT zooms 141% YoY to Rs 52 crore in Q2 FY26

DAM Capital Advisors rallied 7.80% to Rs 274.35 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 140.66% to Rs 52.15 crore on a 69.06% increase in total income to Rs 107.05 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 70 crore in Q2 FY26, up 118.55% as against the Rs 32.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 18.41% YoY to Rs 37.05 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 2.25 crore (up 542.86% YoY), and employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 25.41 crore (up 2.13% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from stockbroking stood at Rs 17.34 crore (down 24.48% YoY), and investment banking stood at Rs 86.14 crore (up 129.28% YoY) during the period under review.

Dharmesh Mehta, managing director & CEO of DAM Capital Advisors, said, "Q2 FY26 marked a landmark quarter with the firms highest-ever performance amid a rebound in capital market activity. The revival in Indias primary markets and successful marquee transactions reflected strong client trust. He highlighted a disciplined approach in selecting mandates, resulting in a robust pipeline of 21 IPOs, multiple QIPs, and advisory mandates. While institutional equities revenue declined due to lower market volumes and block deals, the firm expanded its leadership team and opened a new Ahmedabad office to strengthen its national presence." DAM Capital Advisors is an investment bank providing financial advisory services and capital market solutions.