K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 44.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 44.11% to Rs 35.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.39% to Rs 300.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

