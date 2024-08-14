Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 87.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.95% to Rs 1141.74 crore

Net profit of Swan Energy rose 87.71% to Rs 138.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.95% to Rs 1141.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 804.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1141.74804.3033.3629.51348.08184.08320.57157.30138.9474.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp