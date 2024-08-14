Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 87.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.95% to Rs 1141.74 croreNet profit of Swan Energy rose 87.71% to Rs 138.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.95% to Rs 1141.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 804.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1141.74804.30 42 OPM %33.3629.51 -PBDT348.08184.08 89 PBT320.57157.30 104 NP138.9474.02 88
