Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 8.40 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 1.75% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.407.09 18 OPM %10.6011.42 -PBDT0.680.75 -9 PBT0.580.57 2 NP0.580.57 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of marquee players available on Nov 24-25

Indian students being put off applying to UK universities, shows report

India needs 2,500 universities to accommodate 50% students: NITI Aayog CEO

LIVE: CM Yogi announces Rs 5 lakh each to parents of infants who died in Jhansi hospital fire

'Democrats used human rights as political tool to win over Hindu-Americans'

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story