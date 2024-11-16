Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 8.40 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 1.75% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.407.0910.6011.420.680.750.580.570.580.57

