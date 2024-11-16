Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 305.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 691.55 crore

Net loss of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 305.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 125.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 691.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 546.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales691.55546.64 27 OPM %-27.7961.11 -PBDT-407.36167.68 PL PBT-410.21165.59 PL NP-305.04125.69 PL

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

