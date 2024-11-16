Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 30.07 crore

Net Loss of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.0727.74-1.90-23.540.07-6.84-0.42-7.51-0.44-7.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News