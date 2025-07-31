Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit declines 34.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.250.2180.0076.190.200.160.200.160.150.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News