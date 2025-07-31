Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1197.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.97% to Rs 4961.00 crore

Net Loss of Swiggy reported to Rs 1197.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 611.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 53.97% to Rs 4961.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3222.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4961.003222.00-19.25-16.88-909.00-476.00-1197.00-598.00-1197.00-611.00

