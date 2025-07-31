Thermax consolidated net profit rises 31.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 2150.18 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 31.58% to Rs 152.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 2150.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2184.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2150.182184.4110.466.44260.35197.34211.47161.31152.38115.81

