Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 27.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Team Lease Services rose 27.66% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 2891.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2579.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

