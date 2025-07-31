Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 13.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 1059.79 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 13.20% to Rs 155.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 1059.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 934.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1059.79934.1577.4675.40496.80466.82207.25200.46155.17178.76

