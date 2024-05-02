Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.11% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

