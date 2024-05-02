Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 6.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 6.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 363.16 crore

Net profit of Vedant Fashions rose 6.36% to Rs 115.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 363.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 341.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.48% to Rs 414.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 1367.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1354.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales363.16341.63 6 1367.531354.93 1 OPM %48.2149.14 -48.1249.51 - PBDT185.98172.89 8 683.26679.62 1 PBT147.92145.45 2 548.41575.84 -5 NP115.79108.87 6 414.17429.11 -3

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

